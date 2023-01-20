Northmor picks up Tuesday win over East Knox

Staff Report

Northmor opened their week by dispatching visiting East Knox by a 73-33 margin on Tuesday.

The Golden Knights jumped out to a 21-5 lead after the first quarter, which they expanded to a 46-22 count by the half and a 67-28 margin through three periods of play.

Grant Bentley connected seven times from deep in leading all scorers with 31 points. Jax Wenger finished with 21.

Highland Scots

Highland took an early lead over visiting Ontario on Thursday, but it wouldn’t hold up in a 65-53 win by the Warriors.

The Scots were up 17-13 after eight minutes of play, but Ontario battled back to take a 31-28 lead into the break. They would then go on to outscore Highland 15-8 in the third quarter and 19-16 in the fourth in taking the decision.

Gavin Toombs finished with a team-high 15 points, hitting three times from three-point range in the game. Ranger Steck added nine on three three-pointers.

Cardington Pirates

Cardington fell to host Danville in a KMAC contest on Tuesday.

The final score was 75-63 in favor of the Blue Devils.

Mount Gilead Indians

Mount Gilead fell in a KMAC game at Centerburg Tuesday night by a 61-27 margin.

The score was only 9-4 after the first quarter and 24-17 at the half, but the Trojans blew open the game in the third quarter, taking a 46-22 lead into the fourth on their way to upending the Indians.

