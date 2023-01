Staff Report

The Highland girls’ bowling team defeated Harding on Monday by a 1690-1601 score.

The Scots were led by Elyssa Reigles, who had a 361 series on games of 200 and 161. Shelby Michels added a 175 game.

In the boys’ match, Highland fell by a 2565-1820 score. Ben Harris had the team’s top game of 229 and series of 400. Rusty Martin had a 209 game and Trevor Stewart rolled one of 207 pins.

