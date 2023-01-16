Highland loses to Clear Fork boys

Staff Report

Host Clear Fork pulled away from Highland in the second half to pick up a 59-47 win over the Scots.

Highland led 13-12 after the first quarter and only trailed 29-28 at the half. However, they would be outscored 12-7 in the third quarter and 18-12 in the fourth in getting topped by the Colts.

Three Highland players reached double figures in the game, with Gavin Toombs scoring 12 and both Dane Nauman and Brock Church finishing with 11. Church connected on three three-pointers in the game.

Rob Hamilton can be reached at 419-946-3010, ext. 1807. Connect with him on Twitter at @SportsMCS