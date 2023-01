Staff Report

Host Pleasant rode a fast start to a 41-25 win over Highland on Saturday.

The Spartans jumped out to a 14-2 lead after eight minutes of play in earning the win. The score was 25-10 at the half and 35-12 through three quarter before the Scots were able to take a 13-6 advantage in the fourth quarter.

Bryleigh Young led Highland with nine in the game.

