Cardington win moves them into tie for KMAC lead

Staff Report

Cardington picked up a win over Fredericktown in girls’ basketball Wednesday to move back into a tie for the KMAC lead with Mount Gilead.

In their 38-29 victory, the Lady Pirates held an 11-8 lead after the first quarter, but extended it to a 21-12 margin at the half. The Freddies battled back to within a 28-22 margin in the third, but Cardington outscored their opponents 10-7 over the final eight minutes to preserve the win.

Madison Caulkins led the Pirates with 18 points. Genevieve Longsdorf added 12.

Highland Scots

A late rally by Highland fell short on Thursday when the Lady Scots fell to host Ontario by a 46-39 score.

Ontario led 11-7 after the first quarter and increased their advantage to 26-18 at the half and 37-25 by the end of the third. Highland would outscore their opponents 14-9 over the final eight minutes, but wouldn’t be able to get over the hump.

Kameron Stover led the Scots with nine points, while Guinevere Jackson finished with eight.

Northmor Golden Knights

The Northmor girls’ basketball picked up a KMAC home win on Wednesday. They topped Centerburg by a 48-43 score.

Mount Gilead Indians

Mount Gilead suffered their first league loss of the season on Wednesday night. Visiting Danville claimed a 43-33 decision over the Indians.

