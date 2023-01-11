Northmor boys top Centerburg Tuesday

Staff Report

The Northmor boys’ basketball team picked up a big home KMAC win Tuesday night when they hosted Centerburg and tallied a 56-35 decision.

“Great team effort tonight,” said head coach Blade Tackett. “Our top three scorers were consistent all night and those guys combined with our other four to put on a clinic on defense. Extremely proud of our guys. Everyone contributed in an important way to help us beat a very good team and very good basketball program that is at the top of the KMAC year in and year out.”

The Golden Knights jumped out to a 14-6 lead after eight minutes of play and would continue to pull away. The score was 27-14 at the half and 43-29 through three quarters.

Grant Bentley led the team with 19 points. Jax Wenger tallied 13 and Hunter Fulk finished with 11.

Highland Scots

Highland picked up a non-league boys’ basketball home win over Mansfield Christian Tuesday by a 79-66 score.

The Scots jumped in front 17-8 after eight minutes and led 40-24 at the intermission. It was 59-45 by the end of the third quarter in the Scot win.

Gavin Toombs hit five three-pointers in scoring 24 points. Both Brock Church and Aron West finished with 13, Blake Prior scored 11 and Ranger Steck added 10.

Mount Gilead Indians

Host Mount Gilead edged Danville on Tuesday, earning a 61-59 home win in boys’ basketball.

Both teams tallied 21 points in the first quarter, but Danville rallied to take a 36-31 advantage into the break. The Indians would bounce back in the third to claim a slim 46-45 advantage and then took a 15-14 edge in the fourth to earn the win.

Matthew Bland led the Indians with 27 points, hitting four three-pointers on the night. Aaron Gannon finished with 14 points, while both Rowan Fitzpatrick and Carter Kennon added nine.

Cardington Pirates

Cardington fell at home to Fredericktown on Tuesday by a 72-39 margin.

