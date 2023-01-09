Highland wrestlers fourth at Licking Valley

The Highland wrestling team took fourth out of 16 team at the Licking Valley Invitational on Saturday.

In scoring 180 points, the Scots claimed one champion. Caleb Wetzel took first place in the 132-pound weight class, defeating Treven Angus of Northridge 14-8 in the finals.

Two more Highland wrestlers finished second. Cael Gilmore was runner-up at 138 pounds, while Landon Pedigo placed second in the 285-pound class.

Both Konner Blaney (106 pounds) and Brendan Lester (113) placed third, while Remington Baker finished fourth at 150 pounds. Jacob Wymer was sixth at 157 pounds, as was Hunter Taylor at 190. Also, Chandler Stevens took eighth at 215 pounds.

Northmor Golden Knights

Northmpr placed 10th out of 30 squads at Mansfield’s J.C. Gorman over the weekend, tallying 88.5 points.

Cowin Becker and Carson Campbell paced the Golden Knight effort tin the meet. Becker took second place at 126 pounds, while Campbell was runner-up at 138.

Ethan Amens added a fourth-place finish at 113 pounds, while Cohen Hurst took sixth at 106.

By Rob Hamilton [email protected]

Rob Hamilton can be reached at 419-946-3010, ext. 1807. Connect with him on Twitter at @SportsMCS

