Staff Report

Highland dropped a 54-26 decision at Clear Fork on Friday.

The Colts got out to a fast start in the game, taking a 16-7 lead after one quarter of play. It was 26-13 at the half and Clear Fork would go on to take a 28-13 advantage in the second half to add to their lead.

Shelby Conley’s six points led the Scots.

