MG swimmers compete at Bucyrus

The Mount Gilead swim team competed in Bucyrus on Jan. 5 against Wynford, Buckeye Valley, River Valley and Elgin. The boys came in 2nd and the girls tied for 4th.

“Overall, the swimmers had a decent meet. This time of the year is hard because of the holidays, exams, and increased training, so swimmers can go into a meet already feeling tired, “ explained coach Dina Snow. “We also had several disqualifications for our relays that were surprising, so morale probably wasn’t the highest!”

Some of the highlights of the meet included watching Hayden McClelland, Cole Hershner, Luke Fraizer and AJ Newson win both the boys 200 medley relay and the 400 free relay.

Several swimmers also did well in their individual events.

Luke Fraizer and Carson Mowery went 1-2 in the 200 IM; Hayden McClelland won the 100 back while Kamry Grandstaff was 2nd in the 100 back; Cole Hershner was 2nd in the 100 free while Luke Fraizer and Cole Hershner went 2-3 in the 100 breast.

Others earned personal bests at the meet, including Emma Kincaid in the 50 free and 100 back; Violet Carrick in the 50 free and 100 free; Nolan Hershner in the 50 free and 100 breast; Owen Hershner in the 100 breast; Josh Davis in the100 back; and the girls 200 free relay of Cassidy Irwin, Kamry Grandstaff, Jillian Jones and Kendall Neal.

Wyatt Mowery competed in the 200 free for the first time and scored points, as did Kendall Neal in the 100 breast.

The swimmers had the weekend off and will be back in action Wednesday at the Marion Y. They will also host a meet Saturday, Jan. 14, also at the Marion Y.

Information received from Dina Snow.

