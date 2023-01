Staff Report

Highland bowled against Pleasant again on Friday, with the Spartans winning both matches.

The Scot girls lost by a 1692-1595 score. Elyssa Reigles had games of 161 and 177 for the team.

In the boys’ match, Pleasant won by a 2275-1656 count. For the Scots, Trevor Stewart had a 200 game to lead the way.

