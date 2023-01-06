Highland, Northmor win non-league girls’ basketball games

Staff Report

The Highland girls’ basketball team earned a non-league win over visiting Centerburg on Tuesday by a 46-43 score.

A big fourth quarter cemented the win for Highland. They trailed 14-13 after eight minutes of play, but bounced back to take a 19-16 lead into the half. They would be outscored 12-7 in the third to fall behind by two points, but would then tally 20 points in the fourth to rally for the win.

Shelby Conley hit five three-pointers on her way to a 17-point effort. Aubree Bellamy added 10 in the contest.

Northmor Golden Knights

Northmor picked up a non-league girls’ basketball win on Wednesday, defeating visiting Millersport 60-31.

Lauren Johnson connected on three three-pointers in leading the team with 18 points. Riley Johnson added 12 in the win.

Cardington Pirates

Offensive struggles on Wednesday led to a 52-30 loss by Cardington at River Valley in a non-league contest.

The Pirates only trailed 11-6 after eight minutes of play, but that deficit expanded to a 23-10 score at the half and a 37-18 margin through three periods.

Both Genevieve Longsdorf and Lydia Hess tallied eight points in the game for Cardington.

