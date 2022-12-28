Highland boys win first game of Holiday Showcase

Staff Report

Highland opened their Holiday Showcase with a 47-46 win over Horizon Science Academy in boys’ basketball on Tuesday.

The Scots jumped out to a 16-8 lead after the first quarter, but watched their opponents close within a 30-26 score by halftime and then take a 37-35 lead by the end of the third. However, Highland would take a 12-9 edge in the fourth period to finish on top by one point.

Both Brock Church and Gavin Toombs scored 11 points for the Scots.

Northmor Golden Knights

Northmor could not recover from a slow start in a 63-58 home loss to Galion on Tuesday.

The Golden Knights outscored their opponents in three of the four quarters, but would not be able to overcome a 23-10 deficit after eight minutes of action. It was 33-21 at the half and 49-40 by the end of the third. While Northmor took an 18-14 advantage in the final period, but wouldn’t quite be able to erase their deficit.

Grant Bentley connected on three three-pointers and scored 21 points in the game. Max Lower finished with 13.

Cardington Pirates

In their first game in Highland’s Holiday Showcase, the Cardington boys’ basketball team was edged by Mansfield Christian.

The Flames topped Cardington by a 56-50 score.

