Cardington girls topped by Pleasant

Staff Report

Cardington couldn’t get untracked offensively in falling 56-27 at Pleasant on Tuesday.

Competing against the Spartans in their girls’ basketball holiday tournament, the Pirates found themselves in a 14-4 deficit after eight minutes. It was 22-10 at the half and 34-21 through three quarters before a 22-point fourth quarter allowed Pleasant to blow open the game.

Lydia Hess tallied over half of Cardington’s points, as she finished with a 14-point outing.

