Staff Report

The Highland boys couldn’t get going on Thursday when they played Danville at Mount Vernon Nazarene University.

In their 67-41 loss, the Scots found themselves in a 21-6 hole after eight minutes. Danville extended their lead to a 37-18 score by the half and were in front 51-27 through three.

Gavin Toombs led the Scots with 12 points. Aron West finished with 10.

