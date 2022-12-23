Northmor, Cardington win Thursday night girls’ games

Staff Report

Northmor earned a league win at Fredericktown Thursday night in dramatic fashion, outlasting the Freddies 46-45.

A big third quarter was the catalyst for Northmor. After taking a 7-6 lead in the first quarter, they found themselves in a 21-17 hole at the intermission. However, they would take a 17-11 advantage in the third to go up by two and were able to hold on for the one-point win.

Cardington Pirates

Playing at Mount Vernon Nazarene University on Thursday, Cardington was able to overcome Centerburg 38-33 in overtime.

The Pirates trailed 10-9 after the first quarter, but bounced back to move in front 16-15 at the half. The Trojans regained the lead at 26-23 by the end of the third quarter, but in the back-and-forth game, Cardington was able to tie things up at 32 and send the action to overtime. In the extra period, they took a 6-1 edge to remain perfect in league play.

Abby Hardwick led the way with 12 points, while Sam Miller-Spires contributed 10.

