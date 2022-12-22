Mount Gilead girls split pair of contests

Staff Report

The Mount Gilead girls’ basketball team suffered its first loss of the year on Monday when they traveled to North Union.

The Wildcats claimed a 51-30 decision over MG in the non-league contest.

Mount Gilead would then rebound to top East Knox on Wednesday by a 64-39 score.

The Indians led 11-9 after the first quarter, but expanded on that advantage throughout the game. It was 29-17 at the half and 51-27 through three as they pulled away to win by 25.

Highland Scots

A slow start was costly for the Highland Lady Scots Wednesday night when the team fell 36-25 at Utica.

Highland was held to only seven points in the first half, as their opponents led 7-2 after the first quarter and 20-7 at the intermission. While the Scots took an 18-16 advantage in the second half, they would not be able to make up that deficit.

Both Abby Jordan and Shelby Conley tallied six points in the game.

