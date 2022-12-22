Mount Gilead swimmers compete twice

The Mount Gilead swim team competed in back to back meets this week heading into Christmas break.

On Dec. 20, the swimmers competed against Upper Sandusky, Ada, Marion Elgin, River Valley and Wynford at the Bucyrus Y. Although a good portion of the team was away on the band/choir trip to Disney, the boys came in second place.

The 200 free relay team of Cole Hershner, Luke Fraizer, Hayden McClelland and Niles Bush came in first, as did Luke Fraizer in the 100 breast. The same foursome scored second place points in the 200 medley relay event, as did Cole Hershner in the 100 breast. Hayden McClelland scored in his 50 free and 100 back, along with Luke Fraizer in the 100 free and Kamry Grandstaff in the 100 back. Emma Kincaid achieved a PR in her 50 free and Owen Hershner PR-ed in his 100 free. The exhibition mixed relay of Kamry Grandstaff, Wyatt Mowry, Josh Davis and Cassady Irwin also won their heat.

The next night with many of the members back from traveling, the team competed against Pleasant, Buckeye Valley and Marion Harding at the Marion Y. With deep championship scoring applied to the meet, the boys’ squad came in first!

The meet opened with both the A and B medley relays scoring. Hayden McClelland, Cole Hershner, Luke Fraizer and AJ Newson came in third, while Carson Mowery, Wyatt Mowry, Josh Davis and Niles Bush came in fourth.

Luke Fraizer was second in the 200 IM and scored in the 100 breast; Cole Hershner took first in the 100 free and fourth in the 100 breast; Hayden McClelland was first in the 100 back and 2nd in the 50 free; AJ Newson, Owen Hershner, Josh Davis and Niles Bush all scored in the 50 free, while Josh also scored in the 100 back with a PR, Carson Mowery scored in the 100 free with a PR and Owen Hershner, Nolan Hershner, Wyatt Mowry and Luke Fraizer all scored in the 100 breast.

A highlight for the boys was winning the 200 free relay. Luke Fraizer, Cole Hershner, AJ Newson and Hayden McClelland held onto enough of a lead to out-touch Buckeye Valley’s team which was anchored by a state qualifier from last season! Teammates Wyatt Mowry, Owen Hershner, Josh Davis and Niles Bush added additional relay points.

The girls didn’t have a full complement, but had some good swims even after the big Disney trip! Kamry Grandstaff was third in the 100 back and scored in the 100 free with a season best time; Emma Kincaid scored in the 100 back, and the 200 free relay team of Camryn Travis, Kamry Grandstaff, Violet Carrick and Jillian Jones also scored.

After Christmas break, the team will resume competition on Jan. 5 at Wynford and at the Viking Classic Invitational at Kenyon College on Jan. 7.

Information received from Dina Snow.

Information received from Dina Snow.