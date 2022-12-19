Bentley sets Northmor scoring record in win

Northmor’s Grant Bentley set a program record in his team’s 74-40 win over Danville on Friday.

Bentley scored 45 points to top Jack Kegley’s 1989 record for most points scored in a game of 43. He connected on 12 shots from two-point range, five from three-point distance and also hit 6-of-7 free throws.

The team jumped out to a commanding lead in the contest, holding a 25-12 lead after the first quarter. It was 40-26 at the half and 59-28 through three periods of play, as the Golden Knights held a commanding lead throughout.

Jax Wenger also hit double figures, scoring 11 points.

Highland Scots

In a high-scoring game on Friday, Highland fell to visiting Shelby by a 93-63 margin.

The Scots (2-4, 0-4 in league play) were within a 22-17 margin after eight minutes of play, but the Whippets were able to take advantages of 29-18 in the second quarter and 27-16 in the third to pull away.

Gavin Toombs led Highland with 18 points, while Ranger Steck connected three times from three-point range in tallying 11.

Mount Gilead Indians

Mount Gilead struggled to generate offense at Fredericktown on Friday, suffering a 59-27 loss to the Freddies.

The Indians only trailed by an 11-6 count after eight minutes of play. However, they were outscored 19-6 in the second quarter and 20-6 in the third to find themselves in a large hole. Both teams then scored nine in the final quarter.

Matthew Bland’s 11 points led Mount Gilead.

Rob Hamilton can be reached at 419-946-3010, ext. 1807. Connect with him on Twitter at @SportsMCS

