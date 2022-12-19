Northmor girls edge Danville in OT

Staff Report

The Northmor girls’ basketball team bounced back in dramatic fashion on Saturday, claiming a 47-46 win over visiting Danville in overtime.

The team got a big game from Madison Simpson, who led the team with 17 points. Riley Johnson scored nine, while Emily Zeger added eight.

Cardington Pirates

On Saturday, Cardington’s girls’ basketball team pulled away from visiting East Knox in the second half to earn a 42-31 decision.

It was 7-5 in favor of the Pirates after eight minutes of play and 15-14 in favor of the home team at the intermission. However, they would take a 14-8 advantage in the third quarter to open up a seven-point lead. In the fourth, they outscored the Bulldogs 13-9 to cement the win.

Lydia Hess finished with 11 points to lead the locals. Both Genevieve Longsdorf and Abigail Hardwick tallied eight.

Mount Gilead Indians

On Wednesday, Mount Gilead dominated Utica in earning a 46-14 win on the road.

Both Candace Millisor and Madilyn Elson picked up 11 points in the game for MG. Aubrey Thomas tallied nine for the team.

The Indians, who are still perfect on the season at 7-0, then picked up a league win Saturday when they traveled to Fredericktown.

In the road contest, Mount Gilead won by a 44-32 score. Millisor was the leading scorer with 14 points, while Elson added 11 and Faith White scored eight.

Highland Scots

The Highland girls’ basketball split a pair of games last week.

On Thursday, they fell on the road to MOAC power Shelby by a 59-26 count. The score was 16-8 in favor of the Whippets after eight minutes and 29-16 at the half. They would then pull away behind a third quarter that saw them take an 18-3 advantage.

Kameron Stover picked up 11 points to lead the Lady Scots.

The team rebounded to earn its first win of the season in dominating fashion on Saturday — beating visiting Galion by a 57-17 count.

The lead was only 12-6 after the first quarter, but Highland took advantages of 19-5 in the second quarter, 15-4 in the third and 11-2 in the fourth to pull away for the 40-point win.

Stover scored 17 points to lead all scorers. Shelby Conley finished with eight in the game.

