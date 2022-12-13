Cardington, MG win Monday non-league girls’ games

Staff Report

Cardington picked up a road non-league win Monday, as the team claimed a 48-36 win at Bucyrus.

The Lady Pirates led 14-11 after the first quarter, but were able to extend their lead to a 28-21 margin by the half. They took an 8-7 edge in the third and outscored their opponents 12-8 in the fourth to continue pulling away for the win.

Abigail Hardwick had a big game for Cardington, scoring 20 on the night. Lydia Hess contributed eight.

Mount Gilead Indians

Mount Gilead picked up a home non-conference win on Monday night against Mansfield Christian.

The Indians topped their opponents 56-36.

