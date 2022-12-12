Northmor boys win second in row Friday

Staff Report

Northmor made it two in a row when they traveled to East Knox Friday night and came away with a 51-33 win over the Bulldogs.

The Golden Knights got off to a fast start, taking a 15-3 lead in the first quarter and extending it to a 31-13 margin by the half. They would maintain a double-digit advantage throughout the second half in winning by 18.

Hunter Fulk led Northmor with 14 points. Jax Wenger tallied 13, while Grant Bentley had 10 and Max Lower finished with eight.

Cardington Pirates

Cardington bounced back in KMAC action on Friday when they hosted Danville.

The Pirates earned the win over the Blue Devils by a 56-48 score. They battled back from a 27-25 deficit at the half to earn the win with strong play after the break.

Highland Scots

Pleasant rallied in the second half to top Highland by a 49-40 margin on Thursday.

The host Scots battled back from an 11-9 deficit after the first quarter to jump in front 23-21 going into the half. However, the Spartans regained the lead after the third quarter went their way by a 15-9 count and then outscored Highland 13-8 in the fourth to earn the win.

Brock Church scored 10 points to lead Highland, while Zach DeBord tallied nine.

A slow start hurt Highland on Saturday when the Scots fell 51-37 at Harding.

The locals fell into an 11-4 deficit after eight minutes of action and could not recover. The Marion school was able to hold advantages of 19-18, 11-8 and 10-7 over the remaining three periods to slowly pull away for the win.

Brock Church connected five times from long range in leading the team with 19 points.

Mount Gilead Indians

On Friday, Mount Gilead fell to Centerburg by a 70-53 count at home.

The Trojans jumped out to a 19-10 lead after eight minutes and expanded their advantage to a 36-23 margin by halftime. It was 58-39 by the end of the third quarter, as the Trojans were able to claim the KMAC decision.

Matthew Bland and Aaron Gannon had four three-pointers each for the Indians, with Bland finishing with 26 points and Gannon adding 16.

