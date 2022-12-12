Cardington tops Danville in league girls’ game

Cardington edged visiting Danville in a KMAC match-up by a 45-43 count on Saturday.

After both teams scored 15 points in the first quarter, the Pirates jumped in front by a 27-22 score by the half. It was 35-30 going into the final period. While Danville took a 13-10 advantage over the final eight minutes, the Pirates were able to hold on for the win.

Abigail Hardwick tallied 14 points to lead the team, while Genevieve Longsdorf added 10 and Lydia Hess tallied eight.

Northmor Golden Knights

Northmor picked up a pair of wins last week, defeating Crestline on Thursday and East Knox on Saturday.

In their 51-24 Thursday win over Crestline, Lauren Johnson finished with 15 points to lead the team. Emilee Jordan added eight in the contest.

The team led 12-5 after the first quarter and increased that margin to a 30-9 score by halftime in pulling away for the dominant win.

On Saturday, the Golden Knights defeated East Knox by a 36-24 count to make it two wins in a row.

Highland Scots

One off quarter doomed the Highland girls’ basketball team when they traveled to Harding on Friday.

In their 34-31 loss to the Presidents, the Scots led 8-7 after the first quarter and 18-16 at the half, but were outscored 12-6 in the third quarter to fall into a four-point hole. While they took a 7-6 advantage in the fourth quarter, they would not be able to regain their lead.

Kameron Stover scored a team-high 10 points for Highland, while Bryleigh Young added eight.

Mount Gilead Indians

The Mount Gilead girls’ basketball team picked up a Saturday KMAC win over Centerburg.

The final score was 51-49 in favor of the Indians.

Rob Hamilton can be reached at 419-946-3010, ext. 1807. Connect with him on Twitter at @SportsMCS

