Highland fourth in home invite

Highland picked up fourth place Saturday when the school hosted the Jeremy Ammons Kilted Klassic wrestling invitational.

Highland finished with 318 points in the meet, which was won by Findlay. A total of 18 teams competed.

A number of Scots took second place in their weight classes. Konnor Blaney went 4-1 at 106 for the team, as did Cael Gilmore at 138, Remington Baker at 150 and Ethan Taylor at 190.

Caleb Wetzel took third at 132 with a 3-1 record in that class. Landon Pedigo also was 3-1 in placing third at 285.

Brendan Lester took a 3-1 record in placing fifth at 113 pounds.Hunter Taylor was 3-2 in taking sixth at 215 and Liam DeLaney was 2-3 at 144 pounds for eighth place.

Also, Cash LaFever won twice at 150, Jacob Wymper won twice at 157, Hunter Bolton picked up one win at 138, Justin Berthold claimed one win at 150 and Archer Dill won once at 285.

Mount Gilead also competed in the meet and took 17th with only a handful of athletes competing.

Cody Meimer took two wins at 215 pounds, while Nick Garvey also won twice at that weight. Garrett George added one win at 175.

Big Walnut Invitational

Northmor took eighth in the 12-team Big Walnut Invitational on Saturday, scoring 124.5 points in the process.

Cowin Becker earned a championship for the Golden Knights at 126 pounds. He won all five of his matches, collecting three pins, a technical fall and an 11-4 decision over Andy Sanchez of Granville in the finals.

Ashton Clark took second at 175 pounds, finishing with a 4-1 record. At 138 pounds, Carson Campbell won three times in four bouts to place third.

Cohan Hurst went 2-3 at 106 pounds to place fourth. At 120 pounds, Brady Carr finished fourth with a 3-2 record on the day.

Also, Tyler Parsons picked up a pair of wins at 157 and Nick Armrose won once at 190.

