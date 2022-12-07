Nauman, Reid chosen best in state

One player and one coach from Morrow County received top honors from the Ohio Prep Sportswriters Association when the All-Ohio football teams were named.

Highland running back Dane Nauman was named the Offensive Player of the Year in Division V. Nauman, a junior, ran for 2278 yards this season and tallied 27 touchdowns. He also was a first-team selection at that position. In Division VI, Mike Reid was one of two recipients of the Coach of the Year award after a season in which the Indians manufactured their first winning record since 2004 and competed in their first-ever playoff game.

Several other local players earned All-Ohio recognition. For Highland, three players received honorable mention recognition in senior offensive lineman Landon Pedigo, senior defensive lineman Chandler Stevens and junior defensive back Hayden Kline.

Mount Gilead had a pair of first-team selections in senior quarterback Matthew Bland and senior defensive lineman Judah Reid. Junior offensive lineman Hayden Krinn was named to the third team.

Also in Division VI, Northmor had three players recognized and Cardington had one All-Ohioan.

For the Golden Knights, junior defensive lineman Charles Naylor was selected to the third team, as was junior defensive back Hunter Fullk. Sophomore quarterback A.J. Bower earned honorable mention recognition.

Cardington senior offensive lineman picked up honorable mention recognition for the Pirates.

All-Ohio football teams named

By Rob Hamilton

