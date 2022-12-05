MG boys edge Danville in Friday road game

Staff Report

Mount Gilead topped host Danville by a 77-75 score Friday night.

The Indians held a 17-16 lead after the first quarter and extended it to a 39-31 margin by halftime. A big third quarter by Danville saw they surge in front by a 56-48 score after three periods, but MG rallied in the fourth to take a 29-19 advantage over the final eight minutes and top the Blue Devils.

Matthew Bland had a huge day offensively for the Indians, hitting seven three-pointers and finishing with 36 points. Aaron Gannon added four three-pointers and 22 points.

Mount Gilead fell to 2-1 on the season on Saturday when they dropped a 70-49 decision to Utica at home.

Cardington Pirates

Cardington split a pair of weekend games. On Friday, the Pirates traveled to Fredericktown and suffered their first loss of the year in the KMAC contest by a score of 58-55.

They would rebound from that defeat the next night, though, when they hosted Delaware Christian in a non-league contest and earned a 65-51 decision.

The Pirates led 17-7 after eight minutes of play and then blew open the game in the second quarter, scoring 28 points in expanding their lead to a 45-16 margin. While they were outscored 35-20 in the second half, they were still able to win by double digits.

Highland Scots

Ontario rallied in the fourth quarter to give Highland their first loss of the year by a 51-39 score on Friday.

In the Scots’ first MOAC game of the season, they held a 10-6 lead after eight minutes of play, but found themselves in a 17-14 hole at the half. They would bounce back to regain the advantage at 29-28 going into the fourth quarter, but were outscored 23-10 over the final eight minutes.

Both Brock Church and Gavin Toombs scored 11 points for Highland.

