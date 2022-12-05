Pleasant girls top Highland Saturday

Staff Report

Highland struggled to generate offense in a Saturday home girls’ basketball game with Pleasant and suffered a 49-25 loss in the contest.

Pleasant jumped out to a 14-4 lead in the first quarter and extended their advantage to a 27-12 margin by halftime. The Spartans then held a 22-13 advantage over the final 16 minutes in claiming the decision.

Shelby Conley scored nine points to pace the Scot effort, connecting on a trio of three-point shots.

Rob Hamilton can be reached at 419-946-3010, ext. 1807. Connect with him on Twitter at @SportsMCS