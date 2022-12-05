Highland wrestlers first at Madison

By Rob Hamilton

[email protected]

The Highland wrestling team took first place on Saturday in the 12-team Tom Ellis Classic hosted by Madison High School.

The Scots finished with a total of 305.5 points to outpace Chippewa’s total of 271. Caleb Wetzel won a title at 138 pounds, finishing 5-0 with five pins in the tournament. Cael Gilmore won the 144-pound class. He also went 5-0, with three pins and two wins by technical fall. Remington Baker gave the team a third champion while competing at 157. He pinned all five of his opponents.

Konner Blaney had a 4-1 record at 113 pounds to finish in second place in that class, as did Matthew Scarbury at 150 and Ethan Taylor at 190. Landon Pedigo finished in third place at 285 pounds with a 4-1 record.

Brendan Lester took a 3-2 record at 120 pounds in finishing fifth, as did Hunter Taylor at 215. Jacob Garber finished sixth at 132 pounds, earning two wins in the process.

Cardington tallied 41 points on the day to take 12th in the meet.

Wyatt Denney claimed three wins in five bouts to earn fifth place at 165 pounds. Brandon Hughes was sixth at 113 pounds.

Also, Austin Vails won once at 144 pounds, as did Lane Hughes at 150 and Dillen Darst at 215.

Rob Hamilton can be reached at 419-946-3010, ext. 1807. Connect with him on Twitter at @SportsMCS