Cardington, Northmor, MG win Wednesday KMAC girls’ games

Staff Report

Cardington outlasted Fredericktown in overtime in a Wednesday KMAC girls’ basketball contest.

In picking up a 51-46 win, the Pirates jumped out to a 13-7 lead after eight minutes of action, but the Freddies came back to lead 27-25 at the half. They maintained a 32-29 lead going into the fourth quarter, but Cardington rallied to send it to extra minutes tied at 43. They would then take an 8-3 advantage in overtime to improve to 2-2, 1-0 in league play.

Northmor Golden Knights

Northmor improved to 1-1 in girls’ basketball and started out the KMAC season with a win on Wednesday.

Visiting Centerburg, the Golden Knights picked up a 52-39 decision. Emily Zeger led the team with 13 points, while Riley Johnson scored 10. Both Lauren Johnson and Emilee Jordan tallied nine.

Mount Gilead Indians

Mount Gilead moved to 2-0 in the girls’ basketball season and 1-0 in league play on Wednesday.

Visiting Danville, the Indians were able to pick up a 51-48 decision.

Highland Scots

On Thursday, the Ontario girls’ basketball team was able to overcome host Highland by a 46-39 margin.

The Scots turned a 7-5 deficit after the first quarter into a 17-17 tie at the intermission. However, they were outscored 16-13 in the third quarter and 13-9 in the fourth, as the Warriors picked up the win.

Makayla Woods led the team with nine points, while both Abby Jordan and Shelby Conley finished with eight.

Rob Hamilton can be reached at 419-946-3010, ext. 1807. Connect with him on Twitter at @SportsMCS