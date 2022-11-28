Cardington boys win season-opener

Staff Report

The Cardington Pirates got off to a good start in the 2022 boys’ basketball season by defeating host Delaware Christian by a 47-33 count in their season-opener.

The Pirates pulled away in the second half to earn the win. After leading 12-8 after the first quarter and 19-18 at the half, they took a 12-4 advantage in the third period to open up a nine-point lead. They would then close out the game by outscoring their opponents 16-11 over the final eight minutes.

A.J. Brehm led the way for Cardington with 12 points. Merek McClure finished with nine, while both A.J. Hall and Journey Williamson scored eight.

