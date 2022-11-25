Northmor boys edged in overtime

Staff Report

In their season-opener, the Northmor boys’ basketball team was outlasted in overtime by Elgin.

In the 58-51 road contest, the Golden Knights found themselves in a 14-7 hole after eight minutes, but battled back to within a 21-19 score by halftime. It was 32-31 in favor of the Comets after three periods and Northmor was able to tie the game at 46 by the end of regulation. However, they were outscored 12-5 in the extra period to suffer the loss.

Jaxson Wenger hit four three-pointers in scoring 18 points. Grant Bentley finished with 13 and Hunter Fulk added eight.

