Cardington girls drop close one to Loudonville

Cardington was edged by Loudonville in a home girls’ basketball game on Tuesday by a 39-38 margin.

In the non-league contest, the Pirates held slim leads after the first three quarters. It was 10-8 after eight minutes of play, 22-20 at the half and 27-26 going into the final stanza. However, the Redbirds took a 13-11 advantage over that span to wind up on top by one point and drop the Pirates to 1-2 on the season.

Lydia Hess finished with 12 points to lead Cardington, while Madison Linkous tallied eight.

Highland Scots

Early offensive struggles for the Highland girls’ basketball team proved fatal on Tuesday when the team traveled to Granville and dropped a 49-16 decision.

The Scots only scored one point in the first 16 minutes in falling into a 36-1 hole at the half. While they took a 15-13 advantage in the second half, they would not be able to make up that deficit.

Shelby Conley’s four points led Highland.

