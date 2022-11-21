Cardington girls split first two games

The Cardington girls’ basketball team split its first two games of the season over the weekend.

The team opened at home against North Union on Friday and wound up on the short end of a 47-32 score.

The score was 4-2 in favor of the Wildcats after eight minutes, but they would increase that margin to a 19-13 score at the half. It was 31-21 after three periods, as North Union picked up the decision.

Lydia Hess led the Pirates with 10 points, while Samantha Miller-Spires scored nine.

Cardington rebounded on the road Saturday to topple host Ridgedale by a 45-11 count.

The Pirates took an 11-7 lead in the first quarter and then dominated defensively the rest of the way. The score was 16-8 at the half and 36-8 after Cardington shut down their opponents the entire third quarter.

Madison Linkous connected five times from long rang in scoring a game-high 19 points. Abigail Hardwick added eight.

Highland Scots

Highland got off to a good start against visiting Northridge on Saturday, but couldn’t hold on in suffering a 41-28 loss.

The Scots held an 8-3 lead after eight minutes of play, but the Vikings rallied in the second quarter to tie the score at 16. Northridge would then take a 13-4 edge in the third quarter to jump in front by nine points on their way to dropping Highland to 0-2.

Abby Jordan led Highland with 10 points. Makayla Woods finished with nine.

Northmor Golden Knights

The Northmor girls’ basketball team played visiting Colonel Crawford evenly in the first half, but couldn’t keep up with the Eagles in the second half of a 32-18 loss.

Both teams tallied 12 points over the opening two quarters, but after the break, Colonel Crawford was able to take a 9-2 edge in the third quarter to lead by seven. They would then take an 11-4 edge in the fourth to finish off the contest.

Rob Hamilton can be reached at 419-946-3010, ext. 1807. Connect with him on Twitter at @SportsMCS

