Locals recognized in VB, FB

Three local volleyball players earned All-Ohio representation in that sport, while one coach also was recognized.

In Division III, senior Audrey Brininger was named to the first team from Cardington. Pirate head coach Ryan Treese also was one of six Division III coaches to receive the Coaches Achievement Award.

A pair of Highland sophomores were named All-Ohio in Division II. Larsen Terrill was named to the first team. Also, Kameron Stover was a third-team pick.

All-District Football

A lot of Morrow County football players earned recognition from the Central District for their efforts in the 2022 season.

Two players and one coach received top honors from the district. In Division V, Highland junior running back Dane Nauman was named the Offensive Player of the Year. In Division VI, Mount Gilead defensive lineman Judah Reid was named the Defensive Player of the Year. Indian head coach Mike Reid earned Coach of the Year honors in that division.

Joining Nauman on the first team in Division V were four teammates. Senior offensive lineman Landon Pedigo, senior kicker Caleb Hunter, junior defensive back Hayden Kline and senior defensive lineman Chandler Stevens all were recognized by the district. Freshman defensive back Zach Church was named to the second team.

Three more Mount Gilead players joined Judah Reid on the first team. Senior quarterback Matthew Bland, senior running back Garrett George and junior offensive lineman Hayden Krinn all were picked. Owen High, Gabe Simpson and Ben Whitt all were named Special/Honorable Mention.

Northmor and Cardington also had numerous players recognized by the district.

For the Golden Knights, sophomore quarterback A.J. Bower, junior defensive back Hunter Fulk and junior defensive lineman Charles Naylor were named to the first team. C.J. Stoney was selected honorable mention.

Cardington senior offensive lineman Colin McAvoy was named to the first team. He was joined by several honorable mention picks in Kaiden Beach, Wyatt Denney, Dillon Minturn and Ashton Plowman.

Cardington senior Audrey Brininger was named first-team All-Ohio in Division III for volleyball. https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2022/11/web1_audreybrininger-1.jpg Cardington senior Audrey Brininger was named first-team All-Ohio in Division III for volleyball. Rob Hamilton | Morrow County Sentinel Senior Mount Gilead football player Judah Reid was picked the Defensive Player of the Year in Division VI of the Central District. https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2022/11/web1_judahreid.jpg Senior Mount Gilead football player Judah Reid was picked the Defensive Player of the Year in Division VI of the Central District. Rob Hamilton | Morrow County Sentinel Highland’s Larsen Terrill was picked first-team All-Ohio as a sophomore. https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2022/11/web1_larsenterrill4.jpg Highland’s Larsen Terrill was picked first-team All-Ohio as a sophomore. Rob Hamilton | Morrow County Sentinel Highland junior running back Dane Nauman was selected the Division V football Offensive Player of the Year. https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2022/11/web1_danenauman-2.jpg Highland junior running back Dane Nauman was selected the Division V football Offensive Player of the Year. Rob Hamilton | Morrow County Sentinel

Three athletes named first-team All-Ohio in VB

By Rob Hamilton [email protected]

Rob Hamilton can be reached at 419-946-3010, ext. 1807. Connect with him on Twitter at @SportsMCS

