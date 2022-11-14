Highland athletes named All-MOAC

A number of Highland athletes were recognized by the MOAC when that conference announced its all-league teams for fall sports.

Five football players were selected to the first team in Landon Pedigo, Chandler Stevens, Caleb Hunter, Dane Nauman and Hayden Kline. They were joined by a pair of second-team selections: Landon Hayes and Zach Schmidt. Also, Zach Church was an honorable mention pick. Nauman was also named the Player of the Year in the MOAC.

Both Kameron Stover and Larsen Terrill were selected to the first team in volleyball. Zoya Winkelfoos and Brooke Schott were second-team selections and Alexis Eusey was named honorable mention. Head coach Rob Terrill was named Coach of the Year in the MOAC.

For boys’ cross country, Joel Roberts was named to the first team, both Cael Gilmore and Hunter Bolton were second-team picks and Grath Garee, Matthew Miller and Caleb Wetzel all were honorable mention selections. For the Lady Scots, Lauren Garber made the first team and Kindylle Mallow finished on the second team. Both Riley Matthews and Abbie Pruett were named honorable mention.

In girls’ soccer, Izzy Arnett-Tomasek was a first-team pick in the MOAC, while Amarie Morgan was named to the second team and Bryn Orr received honorable mention recognition. From the boys’ team, Zane Sheets was named to the first team. Both Caleb Hunter and Dylan Thomas were picked to the second team, while Cody Thomas was the team’s honorable mention pick.

CeCi Grassbaugh was picked to the first team in girls’ golf. Both Mallory Jones and Guinevere Jackson were second-team selections. In boys’ golf, Emerson Grassbaugh was named to the first team, while Ranger Steck earned honorable mention.

Highland's Dane Nauman was one of many Scot athletes to earn All-MOAC recognition for the fall sports season. Nauman was a first-team pick in football.

By Rob Hamilton

Rob Hamilton can be reached at 419-946-3010, ext. 1807. Connect with him on Twitter at @SportsMCS

