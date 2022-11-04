Cardington VB falls to Versailles

Cardington’s volleyball season ended in the regional semifinals for the second straight year after the team was topped by Versailles Thursday night at Kettering Fairmont.

The Pirates, who finished with a 22-4 record, were topped by scores of 25-13, 25-16 and 25-21.

Audrey Brininger finished with 11 kills and seven digs. Both Payton Goodman and Madison Linkous added six kills, with Goodman also recording nine digs. Izzy Wickline had five kills and two blocks. Cadie Long finished with 14 digs, while Lily Clark added six. Also, Jadine Mills picked up 26 assists.

The team will graduate a large senior class, many of whom set statistical marks for the program over their careers. Brininger was the first player to reach 1000 kills for a career for the school — finishing with 1306. Mills finished with a season-record 935 assists. Wickline tallied a career record for blocks with 302. Also, Long played in a total of 315 sets and amassed 1602 digs for her career. Also graduating will be Goodman, Linkous and Alexis Crone.

Rob Hamilton can be reached at 419-946-3010, ext. 1807. Connect with him on Twitter at @SportsMCS

