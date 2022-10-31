Mount Gilead XC claims another regional title

The Mount Gilead boys’ cross country team continued to excel in the 2022 season on Saturday.

The Indians easily won the Division III regional meet hosted by Pickerington North High School, tallying 46 points. Second-place Belpre had 128 points in the 17-team race.

Will Baker won the race for MG, finishing with a time of 15:51.8. Parker Bartlett placed sixth in 16:17.55 and Reed Supplee took eighth with a time of 16:31.6. Aaron Gannon was 14th in 16:39.3, while Owen Hershner ran 23rd in 17:08.56. Also, Nathan Smith placed 97th in 18:47.3 and Gage Baker ran 107th in 19:17.8.

Northmor also advanced to the state meet, as the Golden Knights took the fifth and final team berth with 167 points. Ryan Lehman led the way for the team by finishing 18th in 16:53.8. Lucas Weaver placed 31st in 17:19.55 and David Blunk took 46th in 17:43.55. Bryce Cooper claimed 70th in 18:17.05 and Connor Radojcsics was 74th in 18:23.65. Ethan Amens finished 88th in 18:37.72 and Levi Hunter took 90th place in 18:37.85.

Cardington’s Aidan Reitmire barely missed out on a trip to the state meet. In a race where the top 20 individuals moved on, he placed 21st with a time of 17:06.98.

Division III girls

Three local individuals advanced to the state meet in the Division III regional meet at Pickerington North.

In a race where the top six team and top 24 individuals moved on, Cardington’s Magi Hallabrin ran eighth with a time of 19:50.93 and Loey Hallabrin placed 13th in 20:04.44.

For Mount Gilead, Kimberly Staley advanced to state by placing 22nd with a time of 20:29.43.

As a team, the Indians finished 10th out of 18 squads. Haley Pfeifer took 45th in 21:22.27, while Madilyn Elson ran 85th in 22:38.68. Karley Wallace finished 100th in 23:01.19, Grace Shipman took 124th in 23:59.69, Danielle Pohlkotte claimed 127th in 24:09.3 and Tatum Neal finished 133rd in 24:28.37

Northmor also ran in the meet. They were seventh with 204 points to barely miss out on advancing. The Lady Golden Knights were led by Natalie Hunter, who took 28th place in 20:49.1. Ryann Brinkman finished 44th in 21:18.69 and Kate Lehman placed 52nd in 21:37.94. Lyla Bishop ran 91st in 22:45.45, while Shelby Cooper took 117th in 23:43.95, Maizy Brinkman ran 131st in 24:17.94 and Sarah Abrams claimed 140th in 25:11.94.

Division II

Both Highland cross country teams saw their seasons end in the Division II regional races at Pickerington North on Saturday. The boys finished 10th, while the girls were 19th.

Leading the boys’ team was Joel Roberts, who placed 39th in 17:13.86. Cael Gilmore took 45th in 17:17.5, while Grath Garee ran 65th in 17:48.51 and Hunter Bolton claimed 67th in 17:49.31. Matthew Miller finished 83rd in 18:04.63, Caleb Wetzel took 87th in 18:09.01 and Corban Benedict claimed 127th in 19:06.92.

In the girls’ race, Lauren Garber finished 69th in 21:32.75 to have the team’s top finish. Kindylle Mallow placed 81st in 21:47.44, while Abbie Pruett took 129th in 23:30.18 and Riley Matthews claimed 147thi n 24:32.4. Also, Shelby Conley ran 156th in 25:09.94 and Cara Chamberlain finished 162nd in 28:04.7.

Parker Bartlett helped the Mount Gilead cross country team pick up a regional title on Saturday. https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2022/10/web1_parkerbartlett.jpg Parker Bartlett helped the Mount Gilead cross country team pick up a regional title on Saturday. Rob Hamilton | Morrow County Sentinel Magi Hallabrin was one of two Cardington runners to advance to the state meet as individuals. https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2022/10/web1_magihallabrin.jpg Magi Hallabrin was one of two Cardington runners to advance to the state meet as individuals. Rob Hamilton | Morrow County Sentinel Mount Gilead’s Kimberly Staley moved on to the state cross country meet. https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2022/10/web1_kimberlystaley.jpg Mount Gilead’s Kimberly Staley moved on to the state cross country meet. Rob Hamilton | Morrow County Sentinel Ryan Lehman led the Northmor boys’ cross country team to the state meet on Saturday. https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2022/10/web1_ryanlehman.jpg Ryan Lehman led the Northmor boys’ cross country team to the state meet on Saturday. Rob Hamilton | Morrow County Sentinel Kindylle Mallow runs for the Highland Lady Scots on Saturday. https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2022/10/web1_kindyllemallow.jpg Kindylle Mallow runs for the Highland Lady Scots on Saturday. Rob Hamilton | Morrow County Sentinel Grath Garee (r) and Hunter Bolton (l) head towards the finish line for Highland in the Division II regional cross country meet. https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2022/10/web1_grathgaree.jpg Grath Garee (r) and Hunter Bolton (l) head towards the finish line for Highland in the Division II regional cross country meet. Rob Hamilton | Morrow County Sentinel

By Rob Hamilton [email protected]

Rob Hamilton can be reached at 419-946-3010, ext. 1807. Connect with him on Twitter at @SportsMCS

Rob Hamilton can be reached at 419-946-3010, ext. 1807. Connect with him on Twitter at @SportsMCS