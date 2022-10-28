Highland VB moves on in tournament with win over London

Staff Report

The Highland volleyball team advanced to the district finals after beating London in straight sets on Thursday.

The second-seeded Scots won by scores of 28-26, 25-19 and 25-23 against the fourth seed in the Central District. Highland now has moved on to the district finals in nine of the past 10 years. On Saturday, against Bloom Carroll, they will seek their sixth championship over that span.

The Scots got 20 kills and three aces from Kameron Stover. Zoya Winkelfoos finished with 11 kills and Larsen Terrill added six kills and 32 assists.

