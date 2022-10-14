Highland VB gets share of MOAC title

Staff Report

Highland wound up tied with Galion for the MOAC crown after defeating Marion Harding by scores of 25-16, 25-20 and 25-8 on Thursday.

In the home match, the Scots (19-3, 13-1) honored their five seniors: Alexis Eusey, Allison McCafferty, Brooke Schott, Anya Taylor and Zoya Winkelfoos.

Winkelfoos finished with six kills and four aces in the match, while Schott had seven kills. Also, Larsen Terrill added 23 assists, five aces, five kills and 17 digs and Kameron Stover contributed 10 kills.

