Highland boys’ soccer topped by Clear Fork

Staff Report

A big second half by the Clear Fork boys’ soccer team led them past Highland by a 6-1 margin on Monday.

The Scots struck first in the match, as Zane Sheets scored off a pass by Aiden Bateson in the first half. However, the Colts picked up a pair of goals to take a slim lead into the half. They would then add to their advantage with a four-goal second half to earn the decision over Highland.

