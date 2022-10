Staff Report

Highland volleyball bounced back on Tuesday when the Scots traveled to Clear Fork and defeated the Colts 25-15, 25-18 and 25-14.

Kameron Stover tallied 13 kills, five aces and 11 digs. Zoya Winklefoos had 11 kills and Larsen Terrill contributed 31 assists and four aces. Camryn Miller finished with 11 digs, Mia Stanco added five kills and Alexis Eusey recorded three aces.

