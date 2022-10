Staff Report

Highland was topped by Johnstown 3-1 in a Saturday boys’ soccer match.

The Johnnies led 2-0 after the first half and took a 3-0 lead in the second half before the Scots got on the board with a goal by Caleb Hunter off a direct kick.

