Cardington falls to Loudonville

The Cardington football team struggled to stop Loudonville quarterback Matthew Sprang in a 44-12 loss at home on Friday.

Sprang threw for 339 yards and four touchdowns and also ran for 39 and two scores in the contest. He accounted for all four of the team’s first-half touchdowns — throwing for three and running for a fourth as his team jumped in front 28-0 at the intermission.

Another scoring pass and touchdown run by the quarterback staked Loudonville to a 41-0 lead. Cardington would get a six-yard touchdown by Ayden Plowman late in the third and added a nine-yard scoring run by Ashton Plowman in the fourth, but would not be able to get back into the game.

Ashton Plowman ran for 65 yards in the game, while Ayden Plowman added 61. Kaiden Beach finished with 64 passing yards on 5-of-9 passing, with Kaylin Briggs recording two catches for 27 yards and Wyatt Denney adding one for 24.

Rob Hamilton can be reached at 419-946-3010, ext. 1807. Connect with him on Twitter at @SportsMCS

