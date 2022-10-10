Volleyball, soccer tournament draws set

Two Morrow County volleyball teams earned the second seed in their divisions of the Central District during Sunday’s tournament seeding draw.

Highland picked up the second seed in Division II. They will open play by hosting Marion-Franklin on Monday, Oct. 17, at 6 p.m. In Division III, Cardington also was named the second seed. Their first game will be Saturday, Oct. 22, at home against either West Jefferson or Elgin.

Also in Division III, Northmor will travel to Liberty Union on Oct. 22 at 2:30 p.m. Mount Gilead, playing in Division IV, will visit Ridgedale on Wednesday, Oct. 19, at 6 p.m.

Both Highland soccer teams will also host first-round tournament contests. The boys’ team will compete against Heath on Oct. 17 at 7 p.m. The Lady Scots will play at home against River Valley on Tuesday, Oct. 18, at 7 p.m.

Information received from the Central District Athletic Board.

