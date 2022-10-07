Cardington VB wins second straight KMAC title

Staff Report

The Cardington volleyball team won the KMAC for the second straight year after topping visiting Centerburg in four sets on Thursday.

After winning the first set 25-19, the Pirates dropped the second 25-23. However, they would rebound to win the final sets 25-11 and 25-22 to improve to 16-3 on the year and a perfect 11-0 in league play.

“To be able to go back-to-back is amazing,” said head coach Ryan Treese. “The girls aren’t done yet, though.”

Audrey Brininger and Maddie Linkous had 19 and 17 kills, respectively. Cadie Long added 30 digs and was perfect on serve reception.

