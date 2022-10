Staff Report

The Highland boys’ soccer team couldn’t overcome a slow start in falling at River Valley by a 6-2 margin.

The Scots found themselves in a 5-0 hole at the half. They were able to take a 2-1 advantage in the second half on goals by Zane Sheets and Caleb Hunter. Darren Styer and Mason Keller had assists in the contest.

Rob Hamilton can be reached at 419-946-3010, ext. 1807. Connect with him on Twitter at @SportsMCS