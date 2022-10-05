Northmor boys second at Crestline

Staff Report

The Northmor boys’ cross country team took second place out of eight teams in Tuesday’s Crestline Invitational.

The Golden Knights fished with 46 points, while Fredericktown won with 45. Ryan Lehman won the race for Northmor in a time of 16:46.12, while Lucas Weaver took second in 16:53.84. David Blunk was ninth with a time of 18:12.44 and Ethan Amens claimed 16th in 18:32.85. Levi Hunter ran 19th in 18:46.47, Elliot Wall placed 38th in 20:05.8 and Parker Brown took 43rd in 20:35.26.

Also, Dane Creswell was 47th and Dylan Normant was 86th.

Cardington placed fifth in the race with 121 points. Aidan Reitmire led the way by placing fourth in 17:33.46. A.J. Brehm was 22nd in 18:54.99, while Brayden Rammelsberg ran 30th in 19:40.35 and Brandon Elliot-Hughes placed 35th in 19:52.65. Isaac Dela Cruz took 55th in 21:28.57, Ryan Clinger placed 57th in 21:30.74 and Brayden Lackey was 77th in 23:52.19.

Gilead Christian ran without a full team. Seth Bertram took 25th place in 19:16.61 to lead the Eagles. Joseph Bossard ran 51st in 21:05.26, Jackson Keller placed 64th in 22:25.65 and Timothy Jeane took 89th in 28:17.03.

In the girls’ race, Northmor finished in third place with Kate Lehman placing fourth in 20:02.51 and Natalie Hunter running ninth in 21:02.9. Ryann Brinkman finished 11th in 21:31.8, Lyla Bishop took 27th in 22:59.8 and Sarah Abrams claimed 37th in 23:49.76. Hannah Kanagy placed 42nd with a time of 24:36.82 and Maizy Brinkman ran 43rd in 24:47.46.

Also, Katie Statler was 46th, Harley Barler was 59th and Ella Creswell was 65th.

Cardington competed, but didn’t have a full team. Loey Hallabrin took sixth place in 20:16.07, while Magi Hallabrin finished eighth in 20:55.84. Also, Morgan White ran 12th in 21:35.7 and Gracie Meade placed 22nd in 22:30.91.

Rob Hamilton can be reached at 419-946-3010, ext. 1807. Connect with him on Twitter at @SportsMCS