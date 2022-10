Staff Report

Two Morrow County girls’ golfers competed in the Division II golf meet hosted by Darby Creek on Monday.

Both Northmor’s Katelyn Miley and Highland’s Ceci Grassbaugh tied for 14th in the meet with rounds of 88. Miley shot 43-45-88, while Grassbaugh shot 45-43-88. Only the top team and top individual golfer not on that team advanced to the state meet.

Rob Hamilton can be reached at 419-946-3010, ext. 1807. Connect with him on Twitter at @SportsMCS