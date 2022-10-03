Northmor boys’ XC wins at Buckeye Central

Staff Report

The Northmor boys placed first at the Buckeye Central Invitational on Saturday.

In the nine-team race, the Golden Knights were led by Ryan Lehman, who won the race in 16:42.12. Lucas Weaver took third in 17:14.08 and David Blunk ran fifth in 17:32.46. Ethan Amens claimed 17th in 18:51.34 and Thomas Keen was 21st in 19:02.8, while Levi Hunter placed 34th in 19:50.96 and Parker Brown took 42nd in 20:14.74.

Also, Elliot Wall was 43rd, Dane Creswell was 52nd and Dylan Normant was 94th.

The girls’ team finished second out of seven teams in a race won by Colonel Crawford. Kate Lehman finished fourth in 20:15.6 and Natalie Hunter took fifth in 20:42.29. Ryann Brinkman ran 12th in 21:29.91, while Lyla Bishop finished 30th in 23:12.96. Sarah Abrams took 37th in 24:07.55, Maizy Brinkman placed 39th in 24:18.17 and Hannah Kanagy finished 42nd in 24:27.43.

Also, Katie Statler was 46th, Shelby Cooper was 54th, Kelbie Kightlinger was 56th, Ella Creswell was 61st and Harley Barler was 63rd.

Pickerington North Inv.

In the 22-team Division 2/3 boys’ race at the Pickerington North Invitational, Highland placed sixth and Cardington was 15th.

For the Scots, Joel Roberts took 18th in 17:08.3 to lead the way. Cael Gilmore was 22nd in 17:24.55 and Hunter Bolton finished 39th in 17:56.3. Grath Garee was 43rd in 17:57.55, Caleb Wetzel finished in 49th with a time of 18:01.55 and Matthew Miller was 58th in 18:23.05, while Corban Benedict placed 72nd in 18:37.55.

Also, Colton Clarkson was 84th, Konner Blaney was 87th, Daniel Grandstaff was 93rd, Jacob Garber was 94th, Grant Jennings was 107th, Henry Spence was 135th, Chase Jordan was 160th, Brody Bonecutter was 168th, Caden Barsic was 180th and Justin Berthold was 198th.

Cardington was led by Aidan Reitmire, who was 27th in 17:37.74. A.J. Brehm took 77th in 18:46.16 and Brandon Hughes was 108th in 19:27.55, while Brayden Rammelsberg finished 121st in 19:54.55. Isaac Dela Cruz took 174th in 21:35.29, while Ryan Clinger placed 190th in 22:21.54 and Brayden Lackey claimed 220th in 24:47.04.

In the girls’ race, Highland took ninth out of 20 teams. The Lady Scots were led by Lauren Garber, who was 20th in 20:50.67. Kindylle Mallow finished 30th in 21:15.42 and Shelby Conley placed 65th in 22:52.16, while Riley Matthews took 66th in 22:54.66. Abbie Pruett took 84th in 23:28.66, Brooklyn Damron placed 98th in 23:56.41 and Morgan Snider finished 113th in 24:21.57.

Also, Cara Chamberlain was 149th, Audrey Weaver was 152nd, Allison Minkos was 171st, Elizabeth Beck was 181st and Skylar White was 183rd.

The Cardington girls didn’t have a full team. Loey Hallabrin finished sixth in 19:47.92 to lead the Pirates. Magi Hallabrin finished 33rd in 21:18.67, Morgan White was 59th in 22:28.17 and Gracie Meade took 80th in 23:19.66.

Centerville Inv.

The Mount Gilead boys finished ninth out of 27 teams in the Centerville Invitational on Saturday.

Competing in the boys’ championship race, Will Baker finished 10th in 15:51.7. Reed Supplee ran 45th in 16:34.6, while Parker Bartlett took 47th in 16:35.3. Owen Hershner finished 129th in 17:34.9, while Aaron Gannon ran 140th in 17:40.1. Cole Hershner was 205th in 18:24.7, while Nathan Smith placed 215th in 18:34.3.

Also, Tommy Emberg was 229th, Joshua Davis was 251st and Quade Harris was 253rd.

The Lady Indians ran in the Varsity A race, where they were 21st in a 32-team competition. Kimberly Staley placed 34th in 20:43.8, while Haley Pfeifer took 54th in 21:03.4. Karley Wallace finished 136th in 22:48, Danielle Pohlkotte took 144th in 22:52 and Madilyn Elson ran 147th in 22:54.3. Grace Shipman was 225th in 24:42 and Rebeka Clark placed 249th in 25:57.2.

Also, Natalie Jagger was 268th and Gabrielle Mowry was 274th.

Rob Hamilton can be reached at 419-946-3010, ext. 1807. Connect with him on Twitter at @SportsMCS