Highland VB gets past Shelby

Highland bounced back from a first-set loss to take a 3-1 win at Shelby in Thursday MOAC volleyball. Scores were 24-26, 25-19, 25-12 and 25-21.

Kameron Stover tallied 30 kills and three aces in the match, while Camryn Miller contributed 26 digs. Larsen Terrill added 42 assists and six kills, Brooke Schott picked up eight kills and four aces and Zoya Winkelfoos finished with nine kills and three aces.

The Scots are now 16-1 overall and 10-0 in the MOAC.

Staff Report

Rob Hamilton can be reached at 419-946-3010, ext. 1807. Connect with him on Twitter at @SportsMCS

Rob Hamilton can be reached at 419-946-3010, ext. 1807. Connect with him on Twitter at @SportsMCS