Highland gets boys’ soccer win over Galion Monday

The Highland boys’ soccer team jumped in front of host Galion 3-0 at the half and held on for a 4-2 win on Monday.

Zane Sheets scored the team’s first goal on an assist by Caleb Hunter. Hunter then tallied a pair of goals before the intermission, with Pat Bracken getting an assist on the first of those scores.

After Galion cut their deficit to a 3-1 margin early in the second half, the Scots got a fourth goal from Sheets off a Bracken assist and would hold off the Tigers the rest of the way.

